X1 win #1 + Performances from September 19th 'M! Countdown'!

germainej

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!


On today's episode, ANS debuted with "Boom Boom", TEEN TEEN made their debut with "It's on You', K-Tigers Zero debuted with "Side Kick", and Fanxy Red debuted with "T.O.P". Seventeen also made a comeback with "Fear", LABOUM returned with "Firework", Dream Catcher came back with "Deja Vu", CLC returned with "Devil", VANNER made their comeback with "Crazy Love", and Jung Hyo Bean returned with "We Could Be Happy".

As for the winners, X1 and Lee Woo were the nominees, but it was X1 who took the win with "Flash". Congrats to X1!

Other artists who performed include Nine9V.O.SVERIVERY, X1, EVERGLOW, The Boyz, IZ, Jang Da Hyeon, and Rocket Punch.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER: X1

DEBUT: ANS

DEBUT: TEEN TEEN

DEBUT: K-Tigers Zero

DEBUT: Fanxy Red

COMEBACK: Seventeen

COMEBACK: LABOUM

COMEBACK: Dream Catcher

COMEBACK: CLC

COMEBACK: VANNER

COMEBACK: Jung Hyo Bean

Nine9

V.O.S

VERIVERY

X1

EVERGLOW

The Boyz

IZ

Jang Da Hyeon

Rocket Punch

DG2522,282 pts 41 minutes ago 0
Dreamcatcher were great!! I hope this comeback is their lucky one and they'll get their 1st win. 🙏❤️

