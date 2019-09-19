X1 win #1 + Performances from September 19th 'M! Countdown'!

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!





On today's episode, ANS debuted with "Boom Boom", TEEN TEEN made their debut with "It's on You', K-Tigers Zero debuted with "Side Kick", and Fanxy Red debuted with "T.O.P". Seventeen also made a comeback with "Fear", LABOUM returned with "Firework", Dream Catcher came back with "Deja Vu", CLC returned with "Devil", VANNER made their comeback with "Crazy Love", and Jung Hyo Bean returned with "We Could Be Happy".

As for the winners, X1 and Lee Woo were the nominees, but it was X1 who took the win with "Flash". Congrats to X1!



Other artists who performed include Nine9, V.O.S, VERIVERY, X1, EVERGLOW, The Boyz, IZ, Jang Da Hyeon, and Rocket Punch.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER: X1





===

DEBUT: ANS





==

DEBUT: TEEN TEEN





==

DEBUT: K-Tigers Zero





==

DEBUT: Fanxy Red





==

COMEBACK: Seventeen





==

COMEBACK: LABOUM





==

COMEBACK: Dream Catcher





==



COMEBACK: CLC





==

COMEBACK: VANNER





==

COMEBACK: Jung Hyo Bean





===

Nine9





==

V.O.S





==

VERIVERY





==

X1





==

EVERGLOW





==

The Boyz





==

IZ





==

Jang Da Hyeon





==

Rocket Punch





===