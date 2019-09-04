MAMAMOO's Whee In drops MV for solo ballad 'Good bye'

MAMAMOO's Whee In dropped her music video for her solo ballad "Good bye".



The MV follows a heartbroken young woman who spends time alone in a place full of memories and ends in an unexpected turn of events. "Good bye", produced by Jung Key, is the title song of Whee In's solo album 'Soar', and it's about finally coming to terms with a breakup.



Watch Whee In's "Good bye" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.