Posted by germainej 23 hours ago

MAMAMOO's Whee In drops MV for solo ballad 'Good bye'

MAMAMOO's Whee In dropped her music video for her solo ballad "Good bye".

The  MV follows a heartbroken young woman who spends time alone in a place full of memories and ends in an unexpected turn of events. "Good bye", produced by Jung Key, is the title song of Whee In's solo album 'Soar', and it's about finally coming to terms with a breakup.

Watch Whee In's "Good bye" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. 

Ace_19196 pts 21 hours ago 0
21 hours ago

I loved the song, and the music video, the plot twist had me screaming, as expected from angel wheein💓

1

Silas_Seo2 pts 16 hours ago 0
16 hours ago

Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show-stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique

