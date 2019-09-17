Police further investigates NO:EL (Jang Yong Joon)'s DUI accident as he submits dash cam footage two days after the incident

According to media reports on September 17, police confirmed that it is currently investigating the dashcam footage of rapper NO:EL (Jang Yong Joon) for signs of edits, as he submitted the footage two days after the accident.



On September 7, Jang was taken under investigation for causing an accident while driving under the influence, hitting a motorcycle with his passenger car. His father, congressman Jang Jae Won from the Liberty Korea Party, made an official apology on behalf of his son, writing that he deserves to take all legal responsibility from the accident.



The police updated that it has finished cross-examining Jang, his passenger 'B' and 'C' who claimed he was the driver after arriving at the scene later. Currently, it is analyzing CCTV footages, text and calls from all three people's phones and dashcam footage of Jang.

Stay tuned for updates.

