Police further investigates NO:EL (Jang Yong Joon)'s DUI accident as he submits dash cam footage two days after the incident

According to media reports on September 17, police confirmed that it is currently investigating the dashcam footage of rapper NO:EL (Jang Yong Joon) for signs of edits, as he submitted the footage two days after the accident. 

On September 7, Jang was taken under investigation for causing an accident while driving under the influence, hitting a motorcycle with his passenger car. His father, congressman Jang Jae Won from the Liberty Korea Party, made an official apology on behalf of his son, writing that he deserves to take all legal responsibility from the accident.

The police updated that it has finished cross-examining Jang, his passenger 'B' and 'C' who claimed he was the driver after arriving at the scene later. Currently, it is analyzing CCTV footages, text and calls from all three people's phones and dashcam footage of Jang. 

Stay tuned for updates. 

Canucks4Life2,941 pts
1 minute ago

No you mean the guy who called person "C" to the scene in order for him to take the fall but later admitted that yes he was the driver, and yes he brought someone else to throw under the bus because there were to many witnesses and CCTV footage to deny it anymore might have tampered with his dash cam?? Colour me shocked lol.

The guy already tried to weasel his way out of responsibility by lying and obstruction which has ended up in a charge for C as well for harbouring a criminal, tampering with evidence seems par for the course for this guy.

