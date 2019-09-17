Yoo Jae Hwan was released from the hospital and is now recovering at his home

Songwriter and singer Yoo Jae Hwan, who was rushed to the hospital for an incredibly high fever on September 16, has confirmed that he was discharged from the hospital on September 17. He is now recovering at his home.

Yoo Jae Hwan recently became a hot topic after he revealed his weight loss of 32 kilograms (~70 pounds) and fans were suspecting that his decline in health is due to his rapid weight loss. He reassured his fans that he is now fine and going to focus on his recovery.