3

0

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 18 minutes ago

Yoo Jae Hwan was released from the hospital and is now recovering at his home

AKP STAFF

Songwriter and singer Yoo Jae Hwan, who was rushed to the hospital for an incredibly high fever on September 16, has confirmed that he was discharged from the hospital on September 17. He is now recovering at his home. 

Yoo Jae Hwan recently became a hot topic after he revealed his weight loss of 32 kilograms (~70 pounds) and fans were suspecting that his decline in health is due to his rapid weight loss. He reassured his fans that he is now fine and going to focus on his recovery.  

  1. misc.
  2. YOO JAE HWAN
0 3,488 Share 100% Upvoted
NU
NU’EST Revealed Their Comeback Date
47 minutes ago   1   241
BTS, Jimin
BTS Jimin's Brand Power remains unbeatable
16 hours ago   23   20,822

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND