SM Entertainment responds to NCT Taeyong's alleged bullying controversy

SM Entertainment has responded to NCT Taeyong's alleged bullying controversy.



On September 19, the label revealed they'd requested Taeyong's school records from his family, and after checking the records, they found no evidence of disciplinary action for bullying. It was previously reported one of Taeyong's middle school friends and a former SM trainee accused the NCT member of bullying and treating his peers badly.



SM Entertainment stated, "As it was 10 years ago, we requested Taeyong's middle school records from his family to look into the situation accurately. After confirming with the records, there's no evidence indicating what's been reported, and his parents stated there were no reasons to meet with his teachers."



The label added, "Taeyong deeply regrets saying things that caused hurt and behaving insensitively during his middle school days, which was before he started his dreams to be a singer. He sends his apologies to everyone he hurt during his trainee days and after his debut. He's currently not forgetting to reflect, and he's doing his best in every circumstance."

Stay tuned for updates on Taeyong.