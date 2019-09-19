19

Posted by germainej

SM Entertainment responds to NCT Taeyong's alleged bullying controversy

AKP STAFF

SM Entertainment has responded to NCT Taeyong's alleged bullying controversy.

On September 19, the label revealed they'd requested Taeyong's school records from his family, and after checking the records, they found no evidence of disciplinary action for bullying. It was previously reported one of Taeyong's middle school friends and a former SM trainee accused the NCT member of bullying and treating his peers badly.

SM Entertainment stated, "As it was 10 years ago, we requested Taeyong's middle school records from his family to look into the situation accurately. After confirming with the records, there's no evidence indicating what's been reported, and his parents stated there were no reasons to meet with his teachers." 

The label added, "Taeyong deeply regrets saying things that caused hurt and behaving insensitively during his middle school days, which was before he started his dreams to be a singer. He sends his apologies to everyone he hurt during his trainee days and after his debut. He's currently not forgetting to reflect, and he's doing his best in every circumstance."

Stay tuned for updates on Taeyong. 

Izzie2019771 pts
46 minutes ago

As someone thas has bullied i understand 100% that victims of this behaviour are still hurt, I left school for a while now and I still feel hurt and I also understand that some trainees might not like tayeong's personality, however, is time to move on, when you get older, you have to let go of things to be happy and understand that you are still growing as a person when you are a teenager, from your teen years to your 20's you change a lot, so it isnt really fair to try destroy taeyong's career based on this old actions. Also if they are trainees in the company that think taeyong isnt a good person, dont get along with him, you dont have the right to go after someone just because you dont like him. I am not defending taeyong's behaviour, I just think people bringing up his past,arent doing because it is the rigth thing to do, it is revenge.

Alllovehere1,033 pts
35 minutes ago

I was bullied as a child and I hold no grudges (that’s just me tho) and tho I’m only in high school I can say I hold no grudges because I am now adult so I don’t care about petty things that happened as a child- I can’t hate someone from the past because they probably don’t exist anymore. As I’m not the same weak 6th grader they are probably not the same 6th grade bully. (But that’s just my situation so don’t take it as anything more than a grain of salt. And if this dude was a bully I wished he got punished then rather than now(that’s my unrealistic opinion 😂)

