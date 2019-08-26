Hong Jin Young refutes Music K's claims in a lengthy post

Singer and entertainer Hong Jin Young is currently in the midst of what seems to be a long and lengthy dispute with her label Music K.

The singer had first made a post alleging that the label overworked her while Music K responded saying that Hong Jin Young's claims were incorrect and that she was behaving irrationally.

Hong Jin Young has now made a rebuttal to Music K's argument, stating that they have been making false allegations against her. She stated that the company had backstabbed her and submitted press releases to major news sites making false allegations that she asked for an exclusive contract for her sister.

Read her statement below. What do you think of this situation?