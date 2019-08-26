Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Hong Jin Young refutes Music K's claims in a lengthy post

Singer and entertainer Hong Jin Young is currently in the midst of what seems to be a long and lengthy dispute with her label Music K.

The singer had first made a post alleging that the label overworked her while Music K responded saying that Hong Jin Young's claims were incorrect and that she was behaving irrationally.

Hong Jin Young has now made a rebuttal to Music K's argument, stating that they have been making false allegations against her. She stated that the company had backstabbed her and submitted press releases to major news sites making false allegations that she asked for an exclusive contract for her sister.

Read her statement below. What do you think of this situation?

She was willing to give them so much because she knew they would use their personal connections with the press to hurt her. That's really sad. I am glad she has people around her that support her since this is a time she really needs them. On her Instagram post she got also got supportive messages from Haha, Huh gak, Hwang chiyeul, Don spike etc. I also wish her all the best and hope she can end this quickly as possible!

