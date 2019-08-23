Hong Jin Young explains why she filed lawsuit to nullify contract with Music K Entertainment

Hong Jin Young explained why she filed a lawsuit to nullify her contract with Music K Entertainment.



On August 23, the popular trot singer revealed she's starting a lawsuit to cancel her contract with her agency of 10 years, Music K Entertainment. She expressed, "I trusted the agency with loyalty and confidence, so I've never once properly asserted my thoughts. I carried out my work in silence without missing a single schedule," adding, "I would see comments saying I was money hungry sometimes, and I sometimes hated myself for being perceived like that. There were many times I wanted to allow myself to rest my body, but I always thought working hard to perform at events several times a day, dozens of times a month was a way of repaying a company that raised me since I was a trivial rookie."



However, Hong Jin Young added she lost faith in the label when her health declined in early June due to an abdominal infection that she underwent surgery for. She said, "It was so difficult to carry out my schedule, and even though I pleaded I was in pain many times, the agency enforced my schedule."



The singer also alleged Music K Entertainment had made deals under her name without her knowledge, listing, "Dual contracts with advertisers I didn't know, unclear accounting methods to charge tens of million Won in extra commission fees every month through a paper company, forcefully signing advertising contracts I didn't want, countless omissions in earnings calculations from events and advertisements, and so on."



Hong Jin Young further asserted that even after she sent in a request to cancel her contract, "the agency has zero words of apology, and they are only consistent in excuses without acknowledging any wrongdoing. As someone who's watched this, I've decided I cannot maintain a trusting relationship any longer."



She also let fans know she's already submitted an 'Application for an Injunction to Effectively Halt Exclusive Contract' to court. Stay tuned for updates.

