Hong Jin Young explains why she filed lawsuit to nullify contract with Music K Entertainment

AKP STAFF

Hong Jin Young explained why she filed a lawsuit to nullify her contract with Music K Entertainment.

On August 23, the popular trot singer revealed she's starting a lawsuit to cancel her contract with her agency of 10 years, Music K Entertainment. She expressed, "I trusted the agency with loyalty and confidence, so I've never once properly asserted my thoughts. I carried out my work in silence without missing a single schedule," adding, "I would see comments saying I was money hungry sometimes, and I sometimes hated myself for being perceived like that. There were many times I wanted to allow myself to rest my body, but I always thought working hard to perform at events several times a day, dozens of times a month was a way of repaying a company that raised me since I was a trivial rookie."

However, Hong Jin Young added she lost faith in the label when her health declined in early June due to an abdominal infection that she underwent surgery for. She said, "It was so difficult to carry out my schedule, and even though I pleaded I was in pain many times, the agency enforced my schedule." 

The singer also alleged Music K Entertainment had made deals under her name without her knowledge, listing, "Dual contracts with advertisers I didn't know, unclear accounting methods to charge tens of million Won in extra commission fees every month through a paper company, forcefully signing advertising contracts I didn't want, countless omissions in earnings calculations from events and advertisements, and so on."

Hong Jin Young further asserted that even after she sent in a request to cancel her contract, "the agency has zero words of apology, and they are only consistent in excuses without acknowledging any wrongdoing. As someone who's watched this, I've decided I cannot maintain a trusting relationship any longer."

She also let fans know she's already submitted an 'Application for an Injunction to Effectively Halt Exclusive Contract' to court. Stay tuned for updates.   

안녕하세요. 홍진영입니다. 오늘 여러분에게 갑작스럽지만 다소 무거운 이야기를 전해드리려 합니다… ⠀ 저는 데뷔후 지금까지 10년넘게 가족처럼 생각했던 소속사와 계약해지를 요구하는 법적 절차를 밟게 되었습니다. 이러한 결정을 하기까지 지난 4월부터 오늘날까지 하루하루가 너무나 고통스러웠고 많은 고민과 망설임 그리고 두려움이 있었습니다. ⠀ 그동안 저는 의리와 신뢰 하나로 소속사에 제 의사를 제대로 주장해본적이 없었으며 스케줄 펑크 한번 없이 일에만 매진해 왔습니다. 종종 돈독이 올랐단 댓글들을 보며 그렇게 비춰지고 있는 제 자신이 너무 싫을 때가 있었고 제 몸을 좀 쉬게 해주고 싶을 때도 많았으나, 하루에 여러차례 한달에 많게는 수십건의 행사를 묵묵히 열심히 하는게 보잘것없는 저를 키워준 회사에 대한 보답이라 항상 생각해왔습니다. ⠀ 그런데 어느 순간 건강도 급격히 나빠지고 6월초엔 하복부 염증이 심해져 수술까지 받는 일이 생겼습니다. 스케줄을 소화하는게 너무 힘들었고 수차례 고통을 호소했음에도 소속사는 일정을 강행하였습니다. 그 와중에 저도 모르는 사이 많은 일들이 제 이름으로 벌어지고있었습니다. 제가 모르는 광고주와의 이면 계약, 페이퍼컴퍼니를 통해 매달 수수료 명목으로 적게는 수백만원, 많게는 수천만원 빠져나간 것으로 의심되는 불투명한 정산 방식, 제가 원치 않았던 공동사업계약에 대한 체결 강행, 행사 및 광고 수익 정산 다수 누락 등. 고민 끝에 저는 지난 6월 소속사에 전속 계약 해지 통지서를 전달하게 되었습니다. ⠀ 사실 상황이 이렇게까지 되리라곤 저도 상상하지 못했습니다. 한 식구라 철석같이 믿으며 일해왔던 그동안의 시간이 시간인 만큼 오해가 있었을지 모른다는 생각에 마지막까지 진실한 설명과 반성을 기대했고 끝까지 믿고 싶었습니다. ⠀ 그렇지만 소속사는 사과 한마디 없이 변명으로만 일관한 채 어떠한 잘못도 시인하지 않았습니다. 그런 모습을 지켜본 전 도저히 더 이상의 신뢰관계가 유지될 수 없다는 판단에 이르렀습니다. ⠀ 오늘 저는 소속사를 상대로 “전속계약효력정지가처분 신청서”를 법원에 제출하였습니다. 그리고 한 식구라 여겼던, 그래서 더 배신감과 실망감이 컸던 소속사 관계자들을 고소하기로 하였습니다. 상황이 이렇게까지 된 것에 저 또한 마음이 너무 많이 아픕니다. 저와는 어울리지않게 그동안 잠도 편히잘수 없었고 또 매일매일 혼자 숨죽여 울었고 지금 글을 쓰는 이순간에도 눈물이 납니다. 항상 밝은 모습만 보여드리고 싶었는데 힘들어도 무슨 일이 있어도 절대 티내지 않겠다고 신인때부터 지금까지 저 혼자서 약속했는데. 여러분들께 이런 모습 보여드려 정말 죄송합니다. ⠀ 저에겐 십년이란 세월이 무색할만큼 이 회사를 너무나 믿었기에 지난 몇 개월 동안 회사로부터 받은 배신감과 실망감이 너무나도 큰 상처가 되었습니다. ⠀ 이제 저는 홀로 외로운싸움을 해야하고 이 소식을 제가 직접 전해드리는게 맞겠다는 판단에 이렇게 부득이하게 글을 올리게 되었습니다. 저를 응원해주시는 많은 분들께 걱정을 끼쳐드려 죄송합니다.

l2uby7 pts 52 minutes ago
52 minutes ago

I LOVE this girl. She’s honestly a ray of sunshine. It’s sad when you’ve dedicated 10 years to a company that gives no fucks about you. Hope she wins this lawsuit. Hong Jin Young fighting, pika~*

5

Canucks4Life2,558 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

How horrible, no one should be pushed so hard while dealing with such a serious health issue. Hope she wins and she can find a company that will appreciate all the talent she has to offer but also respect and care for her as a human being, everyone deserves that much.

