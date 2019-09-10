5

EXO's Chen unveils a set of artwork teaser images for his solo comeback!

EXO's Chen has unveiled a set of two unique artwork teasers for his solo comeback!

The main vocalist of EXO will be returning this coming October 1 with his 2nd mini album, 'Dear my Dear'. The album contains a total of 6 all-new tracks, showcasing Chen's growth as a musician since his solo debut promotions back in April. 

As you can see below, Chen's two distinct artwork teaser images give off very contrasting vibes - one, full of life and color, the other, downcast and colorless. Meanwhile, pre-orders for Chen's 'Dear my Dear' open this September 11!

