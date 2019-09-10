5

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 48 minutes ago

Akdong Musician's Chanhyuk to release his first ever novel, 'A Fish In Water'

AKP STAFF

Akdong Musician member Chanhyuk will be releasing his first ever novel this month!

Titled 'A Fish In Water', the novel will contain Chanhyuk's thoughts while he worked on the songs for Akdong Musician's upcoming 3rd full album, 'Sailing'. The singer/composer plans on detailing his very personal views on not only life, but music and the arts. Furthermore, the novel will serve as a direct companion piece to Akdong Musician's 'Sailing', providing fans with a new experience. 

Chanhyuk's 'A Fish In Water' is set for release this September 26, just a day after the release of Akdong Musician's 3rd full album on September 25 at 6 PM KST. 

foreverwithbp15 pts 7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago

the nations siblings coming to pull ygent out of the gutter💖💖

crowboy28 pts 25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago

Considering how well he writes, how eloquent he is, I feel like this will be really great. I wonder if he's always been interested in writing beyond songwriting... Hopefully their comeback goes well~~~

