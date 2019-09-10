Akdong Musician's Chanhyuk to release his first ever novel, 'A Fish In Water'

Akdong Musician member Chanhyuk will be releasing his first ever novel this month!

Titled 'A Fish In Water', the novel will contain Chanhyuk's thoughts while he worked on the songs for Akdong Musician's upcoming 3rd full album, 'Sailing'. The singer/composer plans on detailing his very personal views on not only life, but music and the arts. Furthermore, the novel will serve as a direct companion piece to Akdong Musician's 'Sailing', providing fans with a new experience.

Chanhyuk's 'A Fish In Water' is set for release this September 26, just a day after the release of Akdong Musician's 3rd full album on September 25 at 6 PM KST.