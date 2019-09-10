Singer ALi gives birth to her first child!

On September 11, singer ALi took to her Instagram to personally deliver the good news, that she is recovering after recently giving birth to her first child!

ALi wrote, "Must have wanted to hear mommy's songs with their own ears. Came about a month earlier than expected! But now, thanks to the caretakers, the baby is growing well and healthy. I'm so thankful toward heaven for allowing me such a precious, loving child, and I want to remember that we are all born with a precious plan. Thank you to everyone who prayed for my child."

Meanwhile, ALi married her non-celebrity husband back in May of this year. During the wedding ceremony, she surprised her guests by revealing that they were expecting another family member. Congratulations!