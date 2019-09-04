Dispatch reveals Goo Hye Sun & Ahn Jae Hyun's private text messages

Dispatch has revealed Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun's private text messages.



The chat logs start in September of 2018 when Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun's marriage seems to have been going well and end in July of 2019 at which point their relationship seems to be more than rocky. From the text messages alone, it looks as if the couple began slowly drifting apart and getting into multiple small arguments surrounding Ahn Jae Hyun's busy schedule.



As previously reported, the couple has been in an ongoing public divorce battle. While Goo Hye Sun has stated she has no intention to divorce and recently announced she's retiring from the entertainment industry, Ahn Jae Hyun has expressed he intends to move forward with the divorce. As of now, their divorce proceedings are at a standstill as South Korea requires both parties to consent to a divorce.



Below are the couple's text messages.



September 1, 2018

Goo Hye Sun: Honey, I'm going to sleep. I love you. Work hard, babe.

Ahn Jae Hyun: I'm not a baby. I just finished. T.T I love you too, honey. I have to go to work in the morning.

G: I love you. Sleep soon.

A: I love you, honey.



September 10, 2018

A: [Sends a photo of the sky] It's as pretty as your pictures.

G: I saw. It's pretty.

A: How pretty. Honey, are you eating meat?

G: Yep. I love you, honey.

A: I love you too. I'm heading over now.



September 28, 2018

G: Honey, I'm sorry.

A: What are you sorry for?

G: I'm sorry for getting angry.

A: Hehehe. It's okay. Don't be sorry.



October 23, 2018

G: You forgot that my mother is coming over tonight, right?

A: I'm sorry. What should I do? I'm sorry I didn't hear you.

A: It's raining, and the weather is awful. My heart feels like the weather too. I'm sorry. You don't want to see me, so should I give (the object) to XX?



March 22, 2019: Ahn Jae Hyun invites director from the couple's agency HB Entertainment to their home in Yongin, and Goo Hye Sun gets upset because they're making noise late at night.

G: When you move out, please change the apartment's contract to my name. So no one else can come over. Please.

A: What are you talking about?

G: It's in your name, so you're just bringing people over whenever you want. Please change it to my name.

A: When is it like that? I called him for tomorrow's drama. I wanted to talk to him more.

G: It's 3AM.

A: Just how lowly do you think of me to be acting this way? We live together. Isn't that right?

G: Think about changing your point of view on this, and text me.

A: Why are you ignoring my point of view?

G: Let's not message each other about this since we have nothing more to say. Don't reply. I'm going to sleep.



April 30, 2019

G: I don't feel good. It's 1AM, you didn't call me, and it's just a natural thing to say you're drinking.

G: Am I that easy? Don't ignore me.

A: I'm sorry, honey. We're all drinking together right now. I'm sorry.

A: I didn't drink that much. I'm actually sober right now. I'm sorry.

G: When you come home, you need to clean up the food waste in the kitchen, the trash on the veranda, and separate the recycling by the shoe closet.

A: I got it.



May 12, 2019

G: After thinking about it a lot, I don't think this is the right way to live. My feelings are also not the same.

G: I was thinking about what to do with Anjoo (pet cat). I'll take him.

G: Firstly, I'm sorry I have a lot of paintings in the house. I think it's better to repay you the money for it.

G: Anyway, I think I feel the same as you about this.

A: I understand. Thank you for taking care of Anjoo.



May 19, 2019

A: Hey, honey.

G: Yeah. Honey.

G: I'm sad and lonely.

A: I'm sorry.

G: What are you sorry for?

A: I'm sorry for many things.

G: Is it because you're sorry you don't love me anymore.

G: It's hopeless. Goodbye. I hope you meet someone nice.



July 1, 2019: The day of Ahn Jae Hyun's birthday that previously made reports as Goo Hye Sun alleged he only ate a few bites of a radish soup she made for him and left to have a birthday party with other people.

A: The radish soup was delicious. Thank you.

G: No problem. Happy birthday.

A: Thank you. It was really delicious.

G: That's right. I'll make you a lot of it after your diet is over.

A: Okay.

Later that day

G: So you were late last night because you were out with your stylist drinking and shaking your butt and having fun.

G: And when you came home, you were so desperate for a divorce. How off-putting. Why did you even come home then?

G: It's such a shame for me, who was busy since the morning making your beef-radish soup.

G: You want a divorce because my nipples aren't sexy after you pinched them so much? If you want to live with respect, start by respecting your wife first.

A: That video was from today.

G: I felt like I got neurosis when you said you wanted a divorce.

A: I went to get clothes fitted, and I got a party there.

G: You're being so blunt with me. If you're going to be like that, why did you come home? It was more exciting there.

A: Sigh...

A: I'm sorry I'm different at home than when I'm outside.

A: I'm at a reading right now. Let's talk later.





Later that night

G: Can we text?

A: No, I won't.

G: Why?

G: Why are you saying you won't text after you said you're sorry for being different at home than you are outside? It's more uncomfortable to speak on the phone right now.

G: I'm not comfortable speaking on the phone.

A: The reading is done, and we already ate. We're going out for round 2 of drinks.

G: I put up with you singing about divorce as soon as you came back yesterday and filling yourself up with the soup I made in the morning. Because it was your birthday.

G: Then I saw that video of you and exploded.

G: You drank with them yesterday, right?

A: Yes, I had a meal with staff. I wasn't able to eat lunch because of work, so I ate dinner with them.

G: So that's why you came home drunk and ordered me to cut you watermelon.

G: I cut myself with the knife, but you pretended not to notice. Then you begged for a divorce because you said I wasn't sexy.

A: Your words are all from your point of view.

G: My point of view? I'm telling you the truth. What did I do wrong?

G: What did I do wrong? I'm curious.

A: I ordered you to cut watermelon?

G: Yeah. Cut this. I did it.

A: Honey, if you hate me just say you hate me.

A: What order. I'm not the kind of person who orders people around.

A: I laughed and talked with you then I ordered you around?

A: Ah, it's different. I don't know what to say.

A: It's a bit too much to hear something like this on your birthday.

A: You didn't even pick up the phone. What story do you want me to tell you? What apology do you want to receive?

G: I heard from you that you wanted to get divorced on your birthday.

A: I said that on your birthday?

G: No, yours. XXX



July 11, 2019

G: You said you went to Dongabaek in Yongin yesterday.

G: Besides Kyuhyun, who else did you meet up with?

A: We met around dinner after I picked up my medicine.

G: Are we really a couple? This is too much.

G: I was considerate enough for you to stay in Cheongdam-dong so you could act, but if you're going to live however you want, come back home.

G: In the future, tell me the truth about where you're going. Through text.

G: When are you going to be back? Decide on a time.

G: I hate that you go to your stylist's house without your manager.

G: I'd like it if you don't go there.

A: Okay. I get it.

G: After packing, come back next Monday.

G: Why aren't you responding?

A: I'm thinking right now.

G: This is why I've lost my trust in you. How many times is it now? And you're still just thinking?

G: This is a situation where I can't respect your opinion.

G: My wish for you was to act well, but if you live like this there's no meaning in my actions. I hope you understand.

G: So when will you be back?

G: Did you share these messages with XX?

A: Why would I share them?

G: Exactly, so don't do things that can cause misunderstandings.

G: When will you be back?

G: Why do I have to keep waiting for a reply? Can't you reply sooner?

A: I wan't to stay here longer.

G: You can't do that. If you're going to keep living like this.

G: You've already lost faith in me.

A: I'll stay here until the end of the drama.

G: Can you change your behavior then?

A: What behavior?

G: Text me about what you're doing and who you're with from the moment you wake up until you sleep.

A: I understand. Okay.

G: Focus on your acting, and let me know about things because I'm feeling nervous.

A: I understand. Okay.

G: Why aren't you saying anything?

A: I'm just reading the script right now.

G: Who are you with?

A: I'm in Cheongdam by myself.

G: You said you would tell me if you went somewhere else.

A: I got here earlier. When you texted me earlier.

G: Don't forget to text me.

G: This is because I can't trust you anymore. I hope you do your best.

A: Okay I got it.



July 19, 2019

G: Honey.

A: Yeah?

G: What changed? Is it because of me? Where did my kindhearted and cute honey go?

A: Are you drinking?

G: No. Just hanging out. We had fun together.

A: I thought you were drinking.

G: You must have been unhappy. Where did the carefree dork go. Where did the gentleness go. Where did the one who was good to me go.

A: You must have been depressed when we lived in Yongin.

G: Honey. We were happy. You were depressed because of your personal relationships.

A: I don't know either.

G: I was so hurt. My heart. I can't forget that feeling.

A: That's right. You were hurt too.

G: I cried so much, my heart was broken. Is that why you changed?

A: I can't find a reason.

G: You're too far away now. The one who loved me is not there anymore. I don't know what to do.

G: Give me money. I'm going to be independent. Live comfortably on your own.

A: I'll give you the money. It's your dream.

G: After I wrap up things with the house, I'll live in Yangpyeong. You can invite people to your apartment and live freely.



July 25, 2019

G: I don't want to get divorced.

A: I want to get divorced.

G: Have you made up your mind?

A: Yeah

G: Give me 100 million Won.

A: Okay.

G: Honey. Why did you change? Let's do our best together.

A: I think that will be difficult. Sorry.

G: I don't think so. I'm sorry. A divorce can't be done alone.

A: Divorce me.

G: I can't as long as my father is alive. I'm sorry. Let's just live like other people do.

G: I'll live in the apartment until my house is built. Take care outside.

G: My father is the most important person to me. More than my own life, so I can't get a divorce.

G: And the interior. The Yongin interior. Wages for housework. The wedding expenses. Donation fees. Give it all back to me.

A: I'll give it all back.

G: Thank you.

A: All...

G: Then will you give me the apartment? Make your own money, and buy a new one.

A: I don't have enough money yet.

G: You can earn more. You said you would give me everything? You said you will give me everything if we divorce?

A: I don't have money.

G: Give it all. I'll divorce you when my father passes away.

G: Did you think divorce was that easy? You immature person.

G: Marriage is real. You can't just do what you want. That's why I married you, not dated.

G: We are not regular citizens. Understand common sense. It's not like dumping a girlfriend. I don't want a divorce.

G: It's fine if I just keep living in this house like it is. There's nothing you can do, so you need to wake up a bit.

G: You live your life. And don't do anything rash or hasty in my life.

G: What's worse is because the reason for you wanting a divorce is cause of your change of heart, the divorce process is harder. I'm not going to divorce you. Remember that.

G: Find a lawyer. One that will probably tell you the same story as I did. I already have one. You don't even have to call or text me. Just like this. Live. Bye.



July 28, 2019

G: Let's talk about the divorce. Call me. I've changed my mind. I've made up my mind, so call me.

A: I'll call you when I get home. I'm going somewhere.

G: Okay. Ignore all of the comments I made when I was angry or drunk. I am very thankful for you, very sorry, and I loved you. I'll clear up the house as fast as I can. Thank you for letting me live there.

A: I also loved you a lot. Don't overdo it on the house.

G: No, it will take a week. I'll clear it out quickly. Then I will feel more relaxed. I feel like a widow here.

A: Move out whenever it is convenient for you.

G: Okay. I'll do as you say. I respect your decision. The rest is left up to me. I can do it well. Gain strength.

A: You too, gain strength! Thank you.



July 29, 2019

G: First, we should settle things by saying 'Ahn Jae Hyun wanted a divorce due to difficulties in marriage, and I respect his decision.' And you have to give me alimony because I didn't want the divorce. It will be hard for me to make a comeback for a while. How much money are you thinking?

G: I want you to know the reason. I should tell you the truth.

G: It's been said that you getting your next job will be difficult, but actually, the divorce itself won't bring me work either. Who would want me to work for them?

G: Wedding contribution costs 30 million Won

Wedding meals 1.5 million Won

Geumho-dong Apartment interior 28 million Won

Yongin Apartment interior 8 million Won

Geumho-dong Apartment interior 10 million Won

Housework 29.2 million Won

G: We were married for 3 years. I will only calculate 2 years of housework at 40,000 Won a day. It includes taking care of the cats and other costs. Furniture purchases, living expenses, food, eating out, I excluded all of that. I also excluded mom's washing machine, the fridge, and the air conditioner. The total comes to 106.7 million Won, but minus the 20 million Won I borrowed, it will be 86.7 million Won.

G: When will I get the money?

A: I'll give it to you tomorrow.

G: Okay.

A: I understand. That's the most money I can give you.

G: Okay. I'll have my things sorted and leave on August 5. Leave Anjoo.

A: Where are you going?

G: Who knows? It doesn't matter anymore.

A: I'm sorry, I understand.

G: It doesn't matter because I would be upset about all the bad news. I'll settle it by saying, 'The marriage was a precious and thankful time.'

A: ...Okay

G: Be happy. Don't be sad. Be brave. You need to be happy.

A: You fool... I'm sorry.

G: What are you sorry for? I'm the one who is sorry.

A: Can you make a house?

G: A house... I should make one.

G: It must have been hard dealing with me leaving the house. I'm sorry.

A: My bank account is in the minus. It can go more into the minus, do you want 100 million Won?

G: I would like for you to be happy. You are even more of a fool. That's what. It's okay...

A: It hurts... I'm sorry.

G: Me too. It hurts.

A: I couldn't be mature. I'm sorry.

G: Me too. I'm sorry I'm introverted. My heart hurts so much T.T I thought I could get you to come back if I did well. I waited and waited, but you didn't come...

A: Yeah... We had a lot of good memories, but there were also a lot of painful memories, so I listened to your songs. Be happy.

G: I'm not getting a divorce.

A: Why did you change your mind? I don't want to feel depressed anymore. I want a divorce.

G: You have always been depressed. It's not because of me. The life you have been living is one of depression. It's not something I made.

G: I'm not getting a divorce. I will always live out my life.

A: I'm the one who is depressed, I don't want you to be the one responsible for it.

G: But I keep hearing that it is my fault. Get over your depression.

A: Just let me go instead. I'll live alone.



August 7, 2019

G: Give me the house.

A: I already gave you 90 million Won.

G: You had a change of heart, get out, and leave with nothing.

A: I earned the money because I worked hard. Don't you think this is too much? Does it look like I am full of cash?

G: 90 million Won is what was added to your assets. Don't you think you're being too much?

A: I am already minus 130 million Won.

G: A divorced person can still look well off around the entire country. Get out of here with nothing.

A: Even if I sell the Yongin house, I'm in the red.

G: Then earn more.

A: What are you trying to do?

G: You ruined my life so I am going to take everything I can.

A: So you are going to ruin my life.

G: Who are you to ruin my life?

A: Don't give me all of the reasons.

G: What is this. What did I do? Did you clean the house? I didn't hear a single word about working hard taking care of the house.

A: You got paid for your housework. You demanded that I pay you for it. Why are you saying this.

G: It wouldn't matter if I was a normal citizen. I was paid for my work, not a divorce. Why get a divorce? I'm out of the house now, so just go out and live your life. I don't want to be a divorcee.

A: I want you to be comfortable with the pets, so I left. You said you would leave when the Yangpyeong house was built.

G: Thanks.

A: And that's not enough, so you want a house?

G: You said you wanted to focus on acting.

G: Give me the house.

A: Of course. How will you focus there?

G: How will you pay me back for my loss of honor?

A: Why would you lose your honor?

G: Because of the divorce.

A: What does getting a divorce and losing honor have to do with each other?

G: Are we normal citizens? We are people who live on honor.

G: We are people who live off of the three letters of our name. Why are you so immature?

A: Does a divorce make you disappear? I'm getting divorced too, yet you don't say anything about my honor.

G: It was your choice for a divorce. I'm the person being harmed here. What will you do when I can't work in the future? The divorce was your choice, so live your own life with your choice. I am the the victim, so give me the house.

A: Ha

G: There's nothing unfair about this, it's that you're taking responsibility for telling the entire country you loved me. I feel so ashamed that you're revealing your true colors.



Dispatch also revealed a conversation between Ahn Jae Hyun and HB Entertainment CEO Moon Bo Mi.



M: Three days ago, you kept entering your home with Goo Hye Sun... why?

A: I was going to take Anjoo (pet cat) with me.

A: The door password was changed. That day, she opened the door.

M: I heard you went to the apartment before the password was changed? To have a drink.

A: What are you saying? That was the first time I went back there. Ah, another strange thing was said...

M: It was either the day before or 2 days before you took Anjoo.

A: I haven't gone back except to drop off my stuff.

M: I've heard you went around 10 times. That's why I'm annoyed hearing about this.

A: The password was changed, so how would I get in!

M: Huh?

A: I did not go there. Besides leaving my stuff.

M: The password changed because of that day when you went home after drinking.

A: I didn't go back besides the one time I went to take Anju.

M: T.T

A: What kind of nonsense is that. I've always been with a manager.

- Messages excluded

M: Here is a copy of what Goo Hye Sun sent me.

'CEO. I'm sorry to be sending you this while you're in a meeting. The meeting with that friend wasn't just for a meal, but they also went to XXX event together. They sat next to each other on the train and bought plane tickets to the same place. They also exchange Kakao messages all day long. It's 100% real. It would be nice if you were careful about this because everyone is misunderstanding the situation. I'm very sorry something like this happened, CEO. I'll work hard. So the company's image doesn't get damaged. I'll think about this more carefully and contact you again.'

M: I keep telling her to trust me. I tell her you only had a meal together.

A: I've never been on the plane with her.

M: Train?

A: On the train, I sat with the person who was also scheduled for the job for just a moment, and then I went back to my seat. There were 3 of us there.

A: I sat separately. I was sitting with Kang Joon.



What are your thoughts on the text messages?

