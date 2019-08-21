Ahn Jae Hyun reportedly spent birthday with 3 other women instead of wife Goo Hye Sun

Ahn Jae Hyun reportedly spent his latest birthday with 3 other women instead of wife Goo Hye Sun.



An unknown netizen has posted photos of the model-turned-actor at a BBQ restaurant, and according to the netizen, Ahn Jae Hyun celebrated his birthday with drinks and 3 other women. However, his wife Goo Hye Sun was nowhere to be seen. Though the photos are blurry, Ahn Jae Hyun posted a photo of himself in what looks to be the same, green shirt on Instagram on June 30, a day before his birthday on July 1, at a different restaurant.



At least one woman in the photos is suspected to be a staff member from his label HB Entertainment as she's referred to as "Team leader Hyun Ji." She can be seen in a previous Instagram post by Ahn Jae Hyun, who's again wearing the green shirt.



On August 20, Goo Hye Sun's lawyer released a statement alleging Ahn Jae Hyun was in contact with multiple women throughout their marriage, and he's given his own side of the story today. In his statement, Ahn Jae Hyun states he and Goo Hye Sun decided to divorce on July 31, a month after these photos were allegedly taken.



What are your thoughts on Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun's statements as well as the photos below?







View this post on Instagram 하핫 A post shared by @ aagbanjh on Jun 30, 2019 at 4:47am PDT