Goo Hye Sun claims Ahn Jae Hyun had affair + his acquaintance responds to affair allegations

Goo Hye Sun is now claiming Ahn Jae Hyun had an affair, and an acquaintance of the actor has responded to the allegations.



Shortly after Dispatch revealed text messages between Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun, Goo Hye Sun posted on Instagram, "The result of Dispatch's forensics? I'm someone who changed cell phones 3 times this year. The actual reason for the divorce is Ahn Jae Hyun's extramarital affair. I heard so many rumors about him in the drama he's currently filming. It troubled my heart whether or not to believe him, so my stance went back and forth. Hearing about him exchanging KakaoTalk messages with this actress when he wouldn't even text or call me saying he was busy made me feel betrayed and like my heart was torn up. That's why I still need time to organize my feelings."



She later added that she had evidence of Ahn Jae Hyun's affair, writing, "I have a photo I found in my husband's computer after we got married. In the photo, he's eating a late-night snack with an actress at a hotel, while wearing a gown. I'll submit it to court as evidence."



However, an acquaintance of Ahn Jae Hyun denied the claims, saying, "Ahn Jae Hyun has never gone to a hotel with a different woman after he got married or had an affair, so this photo doesn't exist." The insider further explained the photo was likely of Ahn Jae Hyun and an ex-girlfriend he had before his marriage to Goo Hye Sun, and Goo Hye Sun had in fact revealed the story of the photo on Ahn Jae Hyun's computer on a variety show. Ahn Jae Hyun's acquaintance stated, "It seems like the photo Goo Hye Sun mentioned that she says she found on his computer is a photo of his ex-girlfriend, who she mentioned herself on tvN's 'Newlywed Diary'. It's a story she revealed herself on a variety show, but she's calming it's something that happened after they got married."



Meanwhile, Ahn Jae Hyun's 'People with Flaws' co-star Oh Yeon Seo is taking legal action against Goo Hye Sun for spreading rumors the actor is having an affair with an actress who stars in the upcoming MBC drama. His other co-star Kim Seul Gi has also denied any involvement.