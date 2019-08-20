Goo Hye Sun's lawyer states she has no intention of divorcing Ahn Jae Hyun in official statement

Goo Hye Sun's lawyer has released an official statement on the news of her divorce from Ahn Jae Hyun.



On August 20, her legal reps made the below announcement:





"As Goo Hye Sun's legal representatives, we're revealing our official statement on the divorce news regarding Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun that's been out since last Sunday.



Firstly, we'd like to relay Goo Hye Sun's apologetic heart for disappointing the fans who've supported and watched over her entertainment career and married life for showing a side of herself that's not good.



In addition, Goo Hye Sun had 'discussed' divorce with Ahn Jae Hyun, but she's never 'agreed' to divorce. She currently has no intention of getting divorced, and we're letting you know there are no grounds to rupture the marriage. There was an outline of a divorce agreement that went between the two during their divorce discussion, but there's never been any signature or seal on it. As Goo Hye Sun has already revealed, it's true Goo Hye Sun went into the process of divorce from Ahn Jae Hyun, who gave her extreme stress from weariness and lost of trust, treachery, and close and frequent communication with a large number of women while drunk. However, Goo Hye Sun has already strictly expressed on social media that she has no intention to divorce due to her mother's mental trauma and worsening health and desire to protect her family life [with Ahn Jae Hyun]. Goo Hye Sun's care for her mother and desire to protect her family still has not changed.



We're letting you know that there is absolutely no truth and no evidence that Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun agreed to a divorce.



Additionally, Goo Hye Sun has confirmed that she can no longer continue on with her agency, which has broken her trust and unilaterally managed their label actor's life, and she hopes to amicably end her exclusive contract. If the label does not cooperate with Goo Hye Sun, we're letting you know we have to take legal action.



We hope that there's no more news articles with no evidence regarding Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun's divorce.



Goo Hye Sun expresses her regret for causing public concern her private affairs, and we'll work to resolve the issue as soon as possible."

