Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

5

5

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 26 minutes ago

Goo Hye Sun's lawyer states she has no intention of divorcing Ahn Jae Hyun in official statement

AKP STAFF

Goo Hye Sun's lawyer has released an official statement on the news of her divorce from Ahn Jae Hyun.

On August 20, her legal reps made the below announcement:

"As Goo Hye Sun's legal representatives, we're revealing our official statement on the divorce news regarding Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun that's been out since last Sunday.

Firstly, we'd like to relay Goo Hye Sun's apologetic heart for disappointing the fans who've supported and watched over her entertainment career and married life for showing a side of herself that's not good.

In addition, Goo Hye Sun had 'discussed' divorce with Ahn Jae Hyun, but she's never 'agreed' to divorce. She currently has no intention of getting divorced, and we're letting you know there are no grounds to rupture the marriage. There was an outline of a divorce agreement that went between the two during their divorce discussion, but there's never been any signature or seal on it. As Goo Hye Sun has already revealed, it's true Goo Hye Sun went into the process of divorce from Ahn Jae Hyun, who gave her extreme stress from weariness and lost of trust, treachery, and close and frequent communication with a large number of women while drunk. However, Goo Hye Sun has already strictly expressed on social media that she has no intention to divorce due to her mother's mental trauma and worsening health and desire to protect her family life [with Ahn Jae Hyun]. Goo Hye Sun's care for her mother and desire to protect her family still has not changed.

We're letting you know that there is absolutely no truth and no evidence that Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun agreed to a divorce.

Additionally, Goo Hye Sun has confirmed that she can no longer continue on with her agency, which has broken her trust and unilaterally managed their label actor's life, and she hopes to amicably end her exclusive contract. If the label does not cooperate with Goo Hye Sun, we're letting you know we have to take legal action.

We hope that there's no more news articles with no evidence regarding Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun's divorce.

Goo Hye Sun expresses her regret for causing public concern her private affairs, and we'll work to resolve the issue as soon as possible."

In related news, HB Entertainment's CEO is rumored to be involved in Goo Hye Sun and Ahn Jae Hyun's divorce.

  1. Ahn Jae Hyun
  2. Goo Hye Sun
9 13,271 Share 50% Upvoted

1

trogdorthe8th3,802 pts 59 seconds ago 0
59 seconds ago

This is absolutely ridiculous. You cannot FORCE someone to stay married to you, I don't care how you feel about it. All of her intentions are now clear for those who may have had doubts- I myself had my suspicions and opinions on the matter, but I'll always say show me the evidence and prove me wrong. Well, she's now proven me right. Everything she's done thus far has been an attempt to get him to stay in a loveless marriage. She used her mother to try to guilt him into talking to her, thinking it would make him stay, she tried to drag the company through the mud saying that they were only taking his side and not consulting her at all, and now it's all come down to this. South Korea also has a LONG way to go in terms of their divorce laws as well. I remember that situation with that slimy director Hong sang-soo, who was recently denied a divorce because the 'injured party' did not consent- they basically don't allow divorce on the basis of cheating if the innocent party doesn't want one, which is absolute crap. How can you force someone to stay with another person if they don't want to be with them. It's so backwards and messed up, and another way of controlling people. Hell, given some of the recent events, it would almost make me anxious to get married if I was a citizen there, because if I ended up marrying someone who changed, unless they did something very specific in the eyes of the law over there, I could end up stuck with them. I wish him well, she's being a petulant child about this. It's not right to hold his emotional life hostage.

Share

1

xSeulgibear35 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

Why would you want to stay with a man who doesn't want to be with you?

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

G-reyish
G-reyish "KKILI KKILI" comeback teasers
27 minutes ago   0   89
Seungri
Burning Sun Whistleblower, sued for defamation
10 hours ago   30   14,498

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND