Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 19 minutes ago

Goo Hye Sun says she can't divorce Ahn Jae Hyun because he took her pet

AKP STAFF

On September 3, Goo Hye Sun posted on Instagram, "Ahnjoo. A pet who's lived with me longer. The person who never even fed or cleaned up [the cat's] poop once informed me he wanted to divorce me and took [the cat], so I can't divorce him." Goo Hye Sun previously announced through her lawyer that she has no intention of divorcing Ahn Jae Hyun, which means divorce proceedings would come to a standstill as the consent of both parties is required for a divorce to qualify in South Korea.


Her lawyer reiterated Goo Hye Sun still has no intention to divorce yesterday along with the announcement she is leaving the entertainment industry. 

What do you think of Goo Hye Sun's post?

  1. Ahn Jae Hyun
  2. Goo Hye Sun
She surely needs help, what she is doing is not normal anymore. We already know everything what we don't want about their private life: nipples, pets, etc. Also, stop using instagram would be a great choice.

And she needs to let him go.

she really needs some help regardless what she want, i really hope she stops posts her private life online.

i believe she's having a breakdown.

i hope shes stay strong !

