Goo Hye Sun says she can't divorce Ahn Jae Hyun because he took her pet.



On September 3, Goo Hye Sun posted on Instagram, "Ahnjoo. A pet who's lived with me longer. The person who never even fed or cleaned up [the cat's] poop once informed me he wanted to divorce me and took [the cat], so I can't divorce him." Goo Hye Sun previously announced through her lawyer that she has no intention of divorcing Ahn Jae Hyun, which means divorce proceedings would come to a standstill as the consent of both parties is required for a divorce to qualify in South Korea.



Her lawyer reiterated Goo Hye Sun still has no intention to divorce yesterday along with the announcement she is leaving the entertainment industry.



