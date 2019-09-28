2

5

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 29 minutes ago

BTS' j-Hope's thanks fans for sending 'Chicken Noodle Soup' to #1 on iTunes music charts

AKP STAFF

BTS' j-Hope's thanked fans for sending "Chicken Noodle Soup" featuring Becky G to #1 on the iTunes music charts.

On September 28, j-hope posted the photos above on Instagram with the message, "Thank you for having fun listening." As previously reported, "Chicken Noodle Soup" featuring Becky G topped iTunes song charts in a total of 69 countries shortly after its release.

The track is a remake of the hit song of the same name by Webstar and Young B feat. AG aka The Voice of Harlem, but j-hope's track adds a modern twist along with his own Korean lyrics and Becky G's Spanish lyrics.

Have you listened to the song yet?

  1. BTS
  2. j-hope
  3. BECKY G
  4. CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP
0 823 Share 29% Upvoted
misc.
[Giveaway] Win Signed K-POP Merch!
19 hours ago   62   9,869
TWICE
[MV and Album Review] TWICE – 'Feel Special'
14 hours ago   3   4,697

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND