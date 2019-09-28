BTS' j-Hope's thanks fans for sending 'Chicken Noodle Soup' to #1 on iTunes music charts

BTS' j-Hope's thanked fans for sending "Chicken Noodle Soup" featuring Becky G to #1 on the iTunes music charts.



On September 28, j-hope posted the photos above on Instagram with the message, "Thank you for having fun listening." As previously reported, "Chicken Noodle Soup" featuring Becky G topped iTunes song charts in a total of 69 countries shortly after its release.



The track is a remake of the hit song of the same name by Webstar and Young B feat. AG aka The Voice of Harlem, but j-hope's track adds a modern twist along with his own Korean lyrics and Becky G's Spanish lyrics.



Have you listened to the song yet?

