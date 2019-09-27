10

BTS j-Hope's 'Chicken Noodle Soup' feat. Becky G tops iTunes song charts in 69 countries!

BTS j-Hope's newest single "Chicken Noodle Soup" feat. Becky G has topped iTunes song charts in a total of 69 countries, shortly after its release!

According to reports as of September 28 at 8 AM KST, "Chicken Noodle Soup" is #1 on iTunes song charts in countries like the United States, Canada, France, Russia, Turkey, Brazil, Mexico, and more! A recreation of the original hit song "Chicken Noodle Soup" by Webstar and Young B feat. AG aka The Voice of Harlem, j-Hope's rendition is special in that the idol first came across this sound when he first became interested in dancing. The idol participated in not only creating the track, but also in aspects such as the MV production, styling, hair, accessories, the song cover art, and more. 

Are you jamming to j-Hope's "Chicken Noodle Soup" feat. Becky G?

Nice.

LOL, the rapline keeps coming for BTS.

