BTS's j-hope drops 'Chicken Noodle Soup' feat. Becky G MV

BTS's j-hope has dropped his music video for "Chicken Noodle Soup" featuring Becky G!



The MV follows j-hope and Becky G as they jam out in the streets and have a good time with passersby. "Chicken Noodle Soup" featuring Becky G is a remake of the hit song of the same name by Webstar and Young B feat. AG aka The Voice of Harlem, but j-hope's track adds a modern twist along with his own Korean lyrics and Becky G's Spanish lyrics.



Watch j-hope's "Chicken Noodle Soup" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.