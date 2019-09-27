32

Music Video
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 54 minutes ago

BTS's j-hope drops 'Chicken Noodle Soup' feat. Becky G MV

AKP STAFF

BTS's j-hope has dropped his music video for "Chicken Noodle Soup" featuring Becky G!

The MV follows j-hope and Becky G as they jam out in the streets and have a good time with passersby. "Chicken Noodle Soup" featuring Becky G is a remake of the hit song of the same name by Webstar and Young B feat. AG aka The Voice of Harlem, but j-hope's track adds a modern twist along with his own Korean lyrics and Becky G's Spanish lyrics.

Watch j-hope's "Chicken Noodle Soup" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. 

  1. BTS
  2. j-hope
  3. CHICKEN NOODLE SOUP
  4. BECKY G
15 8,960 Share 84% Upvoted

Ricu3,231 pts 43 minutes ago 0
43 minutes ago

I appreciate the cultural diversity in this video!

They all look amazing and the dance is so much fun! ^^

I'm so happy for Hobi ♥

DisplayName9752,104 pts 44 minutes ago 2
44 minutes ago

combining Korean and Spanish? For j-hope and Becky G it's no problem. I feel like I'll be humming 'chicken noodle soup~' for days

