BTS's Jungkook shows his pride in his ramen cooking skills

BTS's Jungkook showed his pride in his ramen cooking skills.

On the September 28th episode of JTBC's 'Run BTS!', Jungkook and his fellow BTS members decided to cook up meat and ramen, and he expressed his knowledge about his ramen skills. He shared, "Since I was younger, I always put the soup in first. There's no particular reason."

V then stepped in to say, "I came here because you looked lonely," and Jungkook responded, "I'm not lonely at all," adding, "A tip when you cook ramen. I don't close the lid when I boil." 

V said, "You just closed it. I thought you said you didn't close the lid," and Jungkook explained, "That was only the beginning."    

Are you going to try cooking ramen Jungkook's way?

  1. BTS
  2. V
  3. Jungkook
1

Kirsty_Louise7,266 pts 35 minutes ago 0
35 minutes ago

Those Taehyung t-shirts they're all wearing though. Nobody trolls BTS like BTS.

0

ProducerMinSuga353 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

These tips should stop me from completely butchering my ramen...

