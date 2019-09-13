AB6IX'S Daehwi reveals an emotional cover of Adele's 'When We Were Young'

AB6IX's Daehwi has gifted fans with an emotional rendition of Adele's classic ballad "When We Were Young".
The popular idol star seems to have taken a trip to a karaoke room where he took the video.
Check it out below.
Daehwi has a very nice voice! Also, is he a Sone? ^_^ He covered Taeyeon's Four Seasons several times, recently said he listened to her new OST a lot and now he's covering a song that gained massive attention the past week due to Taeyeon's cover. Either ways, he's got my attention now!
Goosebuuuummmpppssssss
