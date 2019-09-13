8

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

AB6IX'S Daehwi reveals an emotional cover of Adele's 'When We Were Young'

AB6IX's Daehwi has gifted fans with an emotional rendition of Adele's classic ballad "When We Were Young".

The popular idol star seems to have taken a trip to a karaoke room where he took the video. 

Check it out below.

kayblu1 pt 54 minutes ago 0
54 minutes ago

Daehwi has a very nice voice! Also, is he a Sone? ^_^ He covered Taeyeon's Four Seasons several times, recently said he listened to her new OST a lot and now he's covering a song that gained massive attention the past week due to Taeyeon's cover. Either ways, he's got my attention now!

E_Williams264 pts 58 minutes ago 0
58 minutes ago

Goosebuuuummmpppssssss

