Asiana Airlines Now Offering More Service to Seoul from New York with a Dazzling Array of Travel Prizes!

Attention, passengers! This is your Asiana Airlines pilot speaking to remind you that the Korea trip you've always dreamt about is closer than you think!

If you're near New York and always wanted to visit Korea then you now have more opportunities to do so! Beginning on November 24 (Korea Time) and November 25 (New York Time), Asiana Airlines is offering an additional second daily service between New York and Incheon!



Not in New York? No worries! There's a special "Let's Go K-Wave" promotion until September 15, 2019, for you! Keep reading for more information on the promotion, below:

You've always wanted to go to South Korea, experience the delicious cuisine, and get caught up in the picturesque landscape, so why hesitate now? Asiana Airlines is still hosting their "Let's Go K-Wave" event which will last until Sunday, September 15, 2019. Fans that book a ticket via Asiana Airlines homepage or mobile app for a trip between Friday, August 16, 2019 to Friday, December 27, 2019, are eligible to enter to win!

100 K-Pop super fans and wannabe idols can win the "My Beloved K-Pop Dance" experience that gives a look into the day-to-day life of the world's biggest Korean pop stars! You'll get to meet with the hottest K-Pop dance choreographers in trendy and happening, Itaewon! We're not talking amateur choreographers either- these professionals have choreographed for some of K-Pop's biggest acts including PSY, Girl's Day, KARA, Girl's Generation, SISTAR, Yoon Mirae, and more!. Choreographers Bae Yoonjung, Soul Me, Daesung and more will teach workshops for all skill levels so you can get a taste of everyday dance practice. You even get the chance to visit Stage 631 where trainees train to become idols!





Two left feet, but still looking for something as exciting and unique as dancing with K-Pop's biggest choreographers? Enter to win the "Exciting! Thrilling! VR Experience" to win the opportunity to have a fun-filled adventure at VR STATION, a new theme park close to GANGNAM Station. This giveaway will give you free passes for all the cool VR attractions, including the cool seasonal features they have installed!

If you have idol dreams and aren't really into crowded VR theme parks, "Let's Go K-Wave" still offers unforgettably cool experiences that highlight all of the rich history and culture South Korea offers. The historical DMZ tour or the half-day Seoul city tour will give you a look into Korea's ancient history and recent past, as well as offer you a beacon of cultural knowledge so you can immerse yourself and blend in with the locals!





"Let's Go K-Wave" is currently live right now and will come to a close on Sunday, September 15, 2019, so be sure to book your tickets and enter the contest before it ends! You only have a few more days! What are you waiting for?

Book now and get ready to brag all about your life-changing trip to South Korea!

Disclosure: This article is sponsored by Asiana Airlines