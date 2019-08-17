Sunmi reveals a 'wiggy' teaser image for comeback

Sunmi has revealed a new teaser image for her comeback.
As you can see below, a few wigs are pinned to a clothesline against a flower background, which is different than her previous butterfly concept teaser. The teaser image also reveals Sunmi's upcoming track was written and composed by the singer herself.
Sunmi is making a comeback on August 27 KST. Stay tuned for updates!
