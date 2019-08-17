Wanna One's Kim Jae Hwan spotted taking the subway + fans wish they could be the elder sitting next to him

Wanna One member/solo artist Kim Jae Hwan was spotted taking the subway once again!

This definitely isn't the first time that fans noticed the idol using the subway long after his debut and rise to fame. Despite the fact that Kim Jae Hwan successfully transitioned into a rising solo artist even after Wanna One's promotions, fans felt that the idol is staying humble without acting like a high celebrity.

One netizen wrote, "Ah this is so funny. Why get so stressed about ticketing wars? That grandmother gets to sit right by Kim Jae Hwan's hip and watch him from that close."

What would you do if you saw your idol riding the subway casually?