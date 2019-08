Queen Sunmi is preparing to bless our ears and our eyes with an album, and has released her first teaser image for her comeback!

Although the first teaser image doesn't give away much, it does show a mysterious purple butterfly amidst a dreamy pink background. It seems like the album will drop on August 27. Previous news releases have revealed that Sunmi took a large part in writing and composing the songs as well.

Are you excited for Sunmi's comeback?