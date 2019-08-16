Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 44 minutes ago

Kim Chung Ha unable to attend 'KCON 2019 LA' due to visa issues

Kim Chung Ha is unable to attend 'KCON 2019 LA' due to visa issues.

On August 16, 'KCON 2019 LA' announced both Kim Chung Ha and ONEUS won't be able to attend the concert due to unexpected issues with their visa. Though it was already stated ONEUS would be unable to perform with KCON Rookies, it seems the idol group won't be able to attend at all. 

It was previously announced EVERGLOW will be absent as well. 'KCON 2019 LA' is taking place from August 15-18 at the Staples Center.  

krell 10 minutes ago
10 minutes ago

*Disappointing* situation with CHUNG HA. She is such a *good* LIVE performer.

whatever101 41 minutes ago
41 minutes ago

utter mess, seems Trump's politics are really starting to mess with K-pop since what are the odds that not one or two but THREE artists coming to Kcon would encounter issues?

-

I better see every US K-pop stans asses at the polls come 2020!!!!

