Kim Chung Ha unable to attend 'KCON 2019 LA' due to visa issues

Kim Chung Ha is unable to attend 'KCON 2019 LA' due to visa issues.



On August 16, 'KCON 2019 LA' announced both Kim Chung Ha and ONEUS won't be able to attend the concert due to unexpected issues with their visa. Though it was already stated ONEUS would be unable to perform with KCON Rookies, it seems the idol group won't be able to attend at all.



It was previously announced EVERGLOW will be absent as well. 'KCON 2019 LA' is taking place from August 15-18 at the Staples Center.



We regret to inform you that due to visa issues out of our control, CHUNG HA and ONEUS will be unable to attend KCON LA this year. We are very shocked at this unexpected and unfortunate news, and are doing our best to ensure that your KCON experience remains an enjoyable one. pic.twitter.com/mkoKWn8rRl — KCONUSA (@kconusa) August 16, 2019