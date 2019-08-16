Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

WINNER's Kim Jin Woo takes you through making of MV for 'Call Anytime' feat. Song Min Ho

WINNER's Kim Jin Woo revealed the making of his music video for "Call Anytime" featuring Song Min Ho.

Kim Jin Woo made his solo debut with "Call Anytime" and his single 'Jinu's Heyday' this week, and he explains the inspiration behind the track and ins-and-outs of his MV. Fellow WINNER member Song Min Ho also makes an appearance, says a few words about Kim Jin Woo's official solo debut, and even gets behind the camera.

Check out the making of Kim Jin Woo's "Call Anytime" MV above and the original MV here if you missed it.

