ONEUS unable to perform with KCON Rookies + may not be able to perform at KCON LA due to Visa issues

ONEUS will not be performing with KCON Rookies due to Visa issues.

The official KCON Twitter account made the unfortunate announcement on August 15. It seems like the group's performance at the KCON concert on Saturday is also in question as well as their team works hard to resolve their Visa issues.

We regret to inform you that due to unexpected visa issues, ONEUS will be unable to perform at KCON ROOKIES.



We are working hard to resolve the visa issue so that they will be able to perform at the concert on Saturday as scheduled.



Fans are expressing their disappointment at the situation, citing EVERGLOW's Visa issues that lead to their inability to perform this year as well. What do you think of this situation?