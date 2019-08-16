T-ara's Jiyeon & Gugudan's Kim Se Jung share a meal from fans on 'I Wanna Hear Your Song' set

T-ara's Jiyeon and Gugudan's Kim Se Jung shared a meal from fans on the set of 'I Wanna Hear Your Song'.



On August 16, Jiyeon posted the below photos of the idol-actors on Instagram with the message, "My wonderful people. I ate comfortably with Se Jung. Thank you. I love you so much."



Jiyeon and Kim Se Jung are currently starring in the KBS drama 'I Wanna Hear Your Song', and Jiyeon's fans mentioned their characters' names on the pre-prepped meals with the message, "Eunjoo. Yiyoung. We're cheering you on."





Have you been watching 'I Wanna Hear Your Song'?