Gaon Chart releases chart rankings for July 21 to July 27

The Gaon Chart is the national chart of South Korea and is intended to be the equivalent of Oricon in Japan and Billboard in the United States.

Check out the chart rankings from July 21 to July 27 below!

< Gaon Chart National Digital Singles Ranking >

1. Taeyeon - "All About You" - 54,157,121 Points

2. Vibe - "Drunk On Love" - 38,344,212 Points

3. Ben - "Thank You For Goodbye" - 37,501,138 Points

4. Song Haye - "Your Regards" - 34,636,177 Points

5. Melomance - "You&I" - 29,601,177 Points

6. Naomi Scott - "Speechless (Full)" - 29,528,466 Points

7. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha" - 29,356,047 Points

8. Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love" - 28,465,586 Points

9. Anne Marie - "2002" - 28,253,520 Points

10. Maktub - "To You My Light" - 27,705,973 Points

< Gaon Chart National Physical Albums Ranking >

1. EXO-SC - 'What A Life'

2. CIX - 'HELLO'

3. Baekhyun - 'City Lights'

4. E-Sens - 'The Stranger'

5. Baekhyun - 'City Lights (Kihno Ver.)'

6. ATEEZ - 'TREASURE EP.3 _ One To All'

7. Ha Sung Woon - 'BXXX'

8. BTS - 'MAP OF THE SOUL _ PERSONA'

9. BTS - 'BTS WORLD OST'

10. Pentagon - 'SUM(ME_R)'





< Top 10 songs sung at Karaoke >

1. Lim Jae Hyun - "If You Could Practice Love"

2. Hwang In Wook - "Phocha"

3. Vibe - "Drunk On Love"



4. Song Haye - "Your Regards"

5. MC The Max - "Four Seasons"

6. Monday Kiz - "My Love Has Faded Away"



7. Ben - "Thank You For Goodbye"

8. Paul Kim - "Me After You"

9. Jang Bum Joon - "At Karaoke"

10. Naomi Scott - "Speechless (Full)"



Source: Gaon

