Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Daesung lists his problematic building for 40 billion KRW (~33 million USD)

Daesung has listed his building for sale after coming under fire for allowing illegal businesses and prostitution services to take place in it. 

On August 1, Channel A reported that the building was put up for sale for 40 billion KRW. It would lead to a 5 billion KRW (~4.2 million USD) profit for Daesung if sold at this price. Daesung has been wrapped up in a scandal since the news was revealed back on July 6.

Netizens are not taking favorably to this news, stating: 

"That b*st*rd is trying to run away with 5 billion KRW to make a profit off his land after 2 years. After all this mess you need to sell it for cheaper after all the illegal activities were revealed."

"LOL b*st*rd."

"He killed someone too lol. I was thinking yesterday, and he was drunk driving and the police took the money and covered it up."

"He plays the way he looks and is a curse to society."

"Trash."

It seems like the public's opinion towards the Big Bang members continues to become more negative by the day. What are your thoughts?

pink_oracle 18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago

AND he want's to make a profit off it. Wow this guy.

teleri 25 minutes ago
25 minutes ago

My thoughts? AKP, you lot are scandal mongers and sometimes flat-out liars. Various people have pointed out that articles like these make a point of finding only negative comments and pretending they are the majority when in actual fact they often are the minority comments.
No, I do not think that somehow the majority of Koreans hate Big Bang. Not at all. I think a couple gutter news publications tried to make some noise off of Daesung's name in this non-issue (restaurants being fined for tax fraud who were his tenants while he was in MS). That's what a great many people think, in fact, in and out of Korea.

Just like AKP, in fact.

