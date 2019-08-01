Daesung lists his problematic building for 40 billion KRW (~33 million USD)

Daesung has listed his building for sale after coming under fire for allowing illegal businesses and prostitution services to take place in it.
On August 1, Channel A reported that the building was put up for sale for 40 billion KRW. It would lead to a 5 billion KRW (~4.2 million USD) profit for Daesung if sold at this price. Daesung has been wrapped up in a scandal since the news was revealed back on July 6.
Netizens are not taking favorably to this news, stating:
"That b*st*rd is trying to run away with 5 billion KRW to make a profit off his land after 2 years. After all this mess you need to sell it for cheaper after all the illegal activities were revealed."
"LOL b*st*rd."
"He killed someone too lol. I was thinking yesterday, and he was drunk driving and the police took the money and covered it up."
"He plays the way he looks and is a curse to society."
"Trash."
It seems like the public's opinion towards the Big Bang members continues to become more negative by the day. What are your thoughts?
