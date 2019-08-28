F.T. Island's Minhwan says he's worried about how much his son has changed on 'Mr. House Husband'

F.T. Island's Minhwan says he's worried about how much his son has changed.



On the August 28th episode of 'Mr. House Husband', Minhwan expressed he felt saddened that his son Jaeyool, nickname Jjangi, would only show affection to his wife Yulhee. Though the F.T. Island member tried to play around with him, Jaeyool pretended not to see him and looked for his mother instead, smiling when she came in.



Minhwan said, "Jjangi has changed too much. He used to be really easygoing, but he always cries now. Yulhee is weird too. She says her digestion isn't good, her body feels unwell, and she's always cold."



In other news, Minhwan and Yulhee recently announced they were pregnant with their second child.



Have you been keeping up with 'Mr. House Husband'?