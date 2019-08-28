The Boyz have dropped their dance practice video for their latest track "D.D.D"!
The Boyz returned with "D.D.D" and their album 'Dreamlike' earlier this month, and now fans can check out their slick moves for the upbeat summer dance track.
Watch The Boyz's dance practice video above, and check out their music video here if you missed it!
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
0
1
Posted by6 minutes ago
The Boyz drop choreography practice video for 'D.D.D'
The Boyz have dropped their dance practice video for their latest track "D.D.D"!
0 114 Share 0% Upvoted
Log in to comment