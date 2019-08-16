Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

F.T. Island's Minhwan & Yulhee expecting their second child!

On August 16, F.T. Island's Minhwan took to his Instagram to deliver the happiest news!


He wrote, "Hello, this is Minhwan. I have some news that I want to tell you all very first! Jjangie is going to have a younger sibling!! I am so overwhelmed and nervous that such great fortune came to our family. Please send your blessings so that our child can be born healthy! Thank you always for your cheers!!" 

Minhwan and his wife Yulhee are currently appearing on KBS2's 'Mr. House Husband' season 2 with their first son, Jjangie. Congratulations to the family!

That explains her nausea and her vocal expressions of wanting more children on broadcast! Regardless, best of luck to them!!

