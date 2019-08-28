Hayoung talks about death threats against A Pink on 'TMI News'

Hayoung discussed death threats made against A Pink on 'TMI News'.



As fans know, A Pink suffered more than 30 bomb threats in 2017 alone along with threats of stabbings and shootings. It started when an anonymous caller threatened to visit A Pink's dorm and stab the members to death, and the hostility escalated to threats of bombing venues attended by the girl group. The anonymous caller, who was later found to be a Korean-American man in his 30s living in Canada, behind the threats explained the reason for his behavior was that A Pink angered him by appearing on a show with a blind date concept.

Hayoung also personally spoke up on the awful ordeal, saying, "We were practicing when the police suddenly came to tell us. We were practicing, so we hadn't seen any news reports. At first, I was anxious and scared about going anywhere. If someone just came up close to me, I thought I could get hurt. We went home, and the members just sat completely still."



As for the events that were canceled due to the bombing threats, she expressed, "I felt so sorry. We couldn't leave the waiting room, and we apologized whenever we saw people. At first, we were just shocked, but as time went on, we were angry about it. More than anything, it's unjust they can't apprehend him, and we can't receive an apology. I'm angry. I think I'm the most angry because nothing can be done."



Labelmate Byungchan of VICTON also said, "There were security guards and 3 police officers, and whenever the members went to the bathroom or to the car, they were always with them. It made me realize how serious and possibly dangerous it was."



In other news, Hayoung recently made her solo debut with "Don't Make Me Laugh".