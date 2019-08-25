Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 58 minutes ago

Dana wonders when she will be completely healed on SNS

Dana has updated her Instagram with a peculiar message.

On August 25, Dana uploaded a selfie of herself looking into the camera and wrote the caption as: "I am Dana, but when will I be completely healed?" (Phonetically, to "be completely healed" is pronounced as "da-na," making this caption as a homophone pun.)

• 저는 다나인데, 도대체 언제 다 나을까요?

Since spring of 2019, The Grace's Dana has actively opened up about her makeover process, sharing stories of overcoming depression and sticking to a strict diet. Today's post has brought reactions of support and concert for Dana, as seen in the comments section. 

Get well soon, Dana!

10 minutes ago

Can empathize but in the sense of mental health, "healed" is not a finish line.

Achieving and maintaining a state of wellness is a more manageable goal because as humans we're always going to be less than perfect but we can learn to be ok with that while continuously improving ourselves.

