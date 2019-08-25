Dana wonders when she will be completely healed on SNS

Dana has updated her Instagram with a peculiar message.

On August 25, Dana uploaded a selfie of herself looking into the camera and wrote the caption as: "I am Dana, but when will I be completely healed?" (Phonetically, to "be completely healed" is pronounced as "da-na," making this caption as a homophone pun.)

Since spring of 2019, The Grace's Dana has actively opened up about her makeover process, sharing stories of overcoming depression and sticking to a strict diet. Today's post has brought reactions of support and concert for Dana, as seen in the comments section.

Get well soon, Dana!