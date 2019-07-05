The Grace's Dana goes through a shocking makeover

The Grace's Dana went over an extreme health and image makeover and lost a whopping 27 kg (~55 pounds).

Dana recently went through a dark period of depression after experiencing a breakup and a friend's death. She started overeating and ended up weighing 82 kg (~180 pounds). Dana is now at a healthy weight of 55 kg (121 pounds) and participated in a swimsuit shoot.

Many of Dana's fans were shocked when they saw her gain so much weight and are now relieved to know that she is healthier and happier.

Check out the before and after photos below.

