News
Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 25 minutes ago

BTOB's Sungjae wants to live-stream his own wedding in the future?

BTOB's Sungjae talked about his future wedding plans on 'The Butlers'.

On the August 25th installment of the SBS variety program, the permanent cast members shared stories of their own future dream wedding. Lee Seung Gi and actor Lee Sang Yoon wished to hold a "small wedding" (a small-scale wedding) and comedian Yang Se Hyung confessed that he wants to hold his at an elementary school field like a neighborhood block party.

When it was Sungjae's turn, the idol said, "I'm not sure if this will be possible, but I want to hold my wedding with an Instagram live stream." Lee Sang Yoon asked him, "Wow, this is culture shock. Won't your fans be sad?", then Sungjae responded, "Transportation won't be an issue, and it's my wedding, together with my fans..." 

Hearing this, Lee Seung Gi laughed and joked, "That's probably a thing of the new generation or you're just addicted to social media".

Would you tune into Sungjae's future wedding if it's available for live stream?

6 minutes ago
6 minutes ago

If he and his bride are happy with a streaming wedding, who are we to complain? Love Mr. Yook, he is a joy to watch acting, dancing and singing, but he SHINES on Master in the House. You can see how well he was parented, how much he thinks through his decisions in life and that his talent is tremendous. I love that show and have not missed a single episode from the first one, it chronicles the real culture of South Korea.

18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago

Every melody wants BTOB to start dating lmao!!! They are getting older and We want to see them happy and being loved. We grow up together and we want to share life experiences forever as well. I hope They can find good partners and have a beautiful family 😍 Its so cute to see Sungjae talking about children and marriage! I guess He wants to share those blessings with us in the future... thats why He wants to live stream it.

