BTOB's Sungjae wants to live-stream his own wedding in the future?

BTOB's Sungjae talked about his future wedding plans on 'The Butlers'.

On the August 25th installment of the SBS variety program, the permanent cast members shared stories of their own future dream wedding. Lee Seung Gi and actor Lee Sang Yoon wished to hold a "small wedding" (a small-scale wedding) and comedian Yang Se Hyung confessed that he wants to hold his at an elementary school field like a neighborhood block party.

When it was Sungjae's turn, the idol said, "I'm not sure if this will be possible, but I want to hold my wedding with an Instagram live stream." Lee Sang Yoon asked him, "Wow, this is culture shock. Won't your fans be sad?", then Sungjae responded, "Transportation won't be an issue, and it's my wedding, together with my fans..."

Hearing this, Lee Seung Gi laughed and joked, "That's probably a thing of the new generation or you're just addicted to social media".

Would you tune into Sungjae's future wedding if it's available for live stream?