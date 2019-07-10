ATEEZ prove they're like family in a telepathy test + cheek kiss punishments for the losing team!

The boys of rookie boy group ATEEZ recently tested out their teamwork in two separate teams with 'NewsAde'!

Previously, the first team consisting of Yeosang, Hongjoong, Yunho, and Seonghwa succeeded in answering 5 questions correctly in their telepathy test. The second team's members including Wooyoung, San, Jongho, and Mingi sat down for their telepathy test next, and you could already tell from the start that this second team would be a much louder bunch than the first!

Watch above as ATEEZ's second team test their telepathy skills to questions like, "What food do you think of when you think of dieting?", "Name one delicious restaurant near your company building", "Which member's charms are you looking forward to the most for this promotions?", and more!

Finally, the punishment that the losing team members picked out after wrapping up the games ended up being none other than cheek kisses! Can you guess which member struggled the most to give and receive cheek kisses with his fellow ATEEZ teammates?

If you missed the first team's telepathy test, you can watch it below!