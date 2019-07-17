Jo Jung Suk reveals why YoonA cried during the filming of 'Exit'

Jo Jung Suk revealed why YoonA cried during the filming of the upcoming disaster-comedy film 'Exit'.



At the July 17th press conference for 'Exit', Jo Jung Suk said about his action scenes with YoonA, "I was able to run even harder because of YoonA. She's really fast. If you actually run with her, you'll know, but YoonA is very fast. Even the female and male athletes asked her how many seconds she runs 100 meters. I think she's athletic because she's good at dancing. There were a lot of scenes that could've been dangerous if we hadn't worked together well, but YoonA was athletic enough to match with me well."



He continued to reveal how much effort YoonA put into the scenes, saying, "I saw YoonA cry because she wanted to run more, but was disappointed that her body wouldn't follow."



'Exit' premieres on July 31 KST. Watch the trailer here if you missed it.