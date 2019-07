Chaeryeong is the most recent member to release teaser images for ITZY's first mini-album 'IT'Z ICY'.

She shows off her toned physique in a crop top is sporting long brown hair, making her look like a doe with her beautiful eyes. It seems like the group members are definitely using coral eyeshadows as one of the main points in their looks and Chaeryeong definitely rocks it.

Check out more images below!