LM Entertainment has submitted yet another appeal over Kang Daniel's contract.
Last week, the Seoul Central District Court upheld Kang Daniel's contract nullification with LM Entertainment, and the agency's appeal was officially rejected. On July 17, LME confirmed they'd filed another appeal to a higher court as they previously expressed.
The label confirmed, "An appeal was submitted to the Seoul High Court this afternoon."
Stay tuned for updates.
Upvote if you think more people should see this post!
7
9
Posted by1 hour ago
LM Entertainment submits new appeal over Kang Daniel's contract to Seoul High Court
LM Entertainment has submitted yet another appeal over Kang Daniel's contract.
5 2,482 Share 44% Upvoted
Log in to comment