News
LM Entertainment submits new appeal over Kang Daniel's contract to Seoul High Court

LM Entertainment has submitted yet another appeal over Kang Daniel's contract.

Last week, the Seoul Central District Court upheld Kang Daniel's contract nullification with LM Entertainment, and the agency's appeal was officially rejected. On July 17, LME confirmed they'd filed another appeal to a higher court as they previously expressed.

The label confirmed, "An appeal was submitted to the Seoul High Court this afternoon."

Stay tuned for updates. 

SimplyKlover88827 pts 54 minutes ago
54 minutes ago

Kind of loser move. Just give up already!

qnaug87 pts 2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago

well, they lost so much they cant lose anymore

