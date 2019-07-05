Jo Jung Suk and YoonA run for their lives in int'l trailer for disaster comedy 'Exit'

CJ E&M have officially released the international trailer for upcoming disaster-comedy 'Exit'!

The trailer follows the story of Yong Nam, an unemployed thirtysomething played by Jo Jung Suk who does not seem to have anything going for him aside from a love of his rock-climbing hobby. In one scene, he is even rejected by his love interest Eui Joo, played by YoonA.

However, when a lethally poisonous gas makes its way through the city, Yong Nam and Eui Joo must work together to seek higher ground and survive.





Meanwhile, 'Exit' is set to premiere on July 31.





Check out the full trailer above!