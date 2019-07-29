Amber is stunning in heavy metal looks in jewelry pictorial for 'Singles'

Amber recently appeared in a solo pictorial for Korean fashion magazine 'Singles'!



The primarily monotone images were released on July 29 and are centered around various heavy metal jewelry looks. The minimalist bracelets, necklaces, rings, and earrings featured are augmented not only by the f(x) rapper's individual style - including her many tattoos - but the charisma she exudes in front of a camera.



Meanwhile, Amber previously announced that f(x) has plans to perform together at a SMTOWN event in Japan next month.

Check out the images from the 'Singles' pictorial below!