Tiffany Young shines in chic music video teaser for 'Magnetic Moon'

Tiffany Young is gearing up to release a new music video!

On July 29, the Girls' Generation member dropped the music video teaser for her upcoming single "Magnetic Moon." In the clip, Tiffany shows off her impressive dancing, wearing a number of disco-reminiscent, shimmering looks as she charismatically performs for the camera. She also played with the theme of the song's title by swinging in front of a large full moon.

Meanwhile, "Magnetic Moon" will premiere on August 2 at midnight EST.



Check out the music video trailer above!

