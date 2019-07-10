Female idols with stunning tattoos

It’s increasingly common for idols to get tattoos of things that are meaningful to them. While some of their tattoos are hidden, fans have been able to identify many idols’ stunning tattoos. Check out these female idols who have totally aesthetic tattoos.

Taeyeon

Taeyeon has multiple small and minimalistic tattoos including one of the word “purpose” on her neck and one of the word “serenity” on the back of her arm.

Tiffany

Tiffany also has some hidden tattoos. The largest tattoo is on her ribcage and says “toujours belle,” or French for “forever beautiful.”

f(x)’s Amber

f(x)’s Amber is famous for her stunning tattoos that dominate right arm and parts of her back and shoulder.

Weki Meki’s Yoojung

Weki Meki’s Yoojung has a small and dainty tattoo on the back of her neck of a flower and the phrase “always be modest.”

Hyolyn

Hyolyn has a couple of tattoos around her body. The most noticeable is the cross on her stomach that both represents her religious beliefs and covers her scar.

BoA

BoA boasts a large letter B tattoo on the middle of her back. Two guardian angels peer through the holes of the B, symbolizing that they are watching over her.

HyunA

HyunA has several tattoos, but her most prominent tattoo is located on her shoulder. It reads “my mother is the heart that keeps me alive.”

Mamamoo’s Moonbyul

Mamamoo’s Moonbyul has a couple of beautiful tattoos including a sweet outline of her family members on her arm.

Mamamoo’s Wheein

Mamamoo’s Wheein is also well-known for her gorgeous tattoos. Some are phrases like “la vie est courte l'art est long” while others feature images.

Mamamoo’s Hwasa

Like the other Mamamoo members, Hwasa has a couple of tattoos including one that reads “Maria” on the back of her neck.

AOA’s Jimin

Jimin has multiple small tattoos including a fried egg tattoo on her arm, “I love your mess” on her thigh and a jeweled heart on her shoulder.

Suzy

Suzy has tiny and delicate tattoos, including a small heart located just on the base of her ring finger.

EXID’s Hyerin

EXID’s Hyerin has tattoos on both of her arms including one that reads “mind over matter” on the back of her right arm.

EXID’s Le

Like her fellow group member, EXID’s Le has a small tattoo of a heart combined with musical symbols on her arm.