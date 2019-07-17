Actor Jung Woo Sung to make rare variety appearance on 'Three Meals a Day' female cast edition

Veteran actor Jung Woo Sung will be making a very rare, variety show appearance, on the upcoming female cast edition of tvN's 'Three Meals a Day'!

On July 17, his label Artist Company confirmed to media outlets, "Jung Woo Sung recently wrapped up filming for his guest appearance on 'Three Meals a Day in Shinchon'."

The upcoming, female cast edition of 'Three Meals a Day' stars 'SKY Castle' moms Yeom Jung Ah and Yoon Se Ah, as well as maknae Park So Dam of 'Parasite'. Both Yeom Jung Ah and Park So Dam are artists under Artist Company, established by Jung Woo Sung himself, and so the veteran actor decided to appear on the program to cheer on his label artists.

Stay tuned for the premiere date of tvN's 'Three Meals a Day', female cast edition!

