Watch WayV Lucas's viral Indonesian coffee CF, the video that sparked the 'Neo Coffee Technology' craze!

WayV's Lucas is rising as a hot global star in the field of endorsement, as he was recently selected as the model for Indonesian coffee brand 'NEO Coffee'!

Back on July 12 (Indonesian Time), 'NEO Coffee' launched its first 30-second CF featuring Lucas. Immediately afterward, Lucas began trending on Indonesian portals at #3, with his phrase "Cobain kuy" (meaning "try it") trending #1, also garnering attention worldwide via Twitter!

Furthermore, fans of NCT and WayV are still obsessed with the new play on NCT's full name 'Neo Culture Technology', as many are now calling it 'Neo Coffee Technology'! Check out Lucas's viral CF film above, as well as his energetic endorsement poster below!



Meanwhile, WayV will be premiering their first solo reality show in China '少年威计划' this August, via Youku.



