New teaser photos for Yunho's highly anticipated debut solo album were released on his new website opened by SM ahead of his official debut.

The photos show the legendary singer posing in extreme blue and red lighting while rocking a bold combination of metallic accessories, a vinyl suit, snake-print shoes, and a shoulder-length mullet.



The mini album, entitled 'True Colors,' will feature six songs and is set to drop on June 12th.

Check out the rest of the teaser images below!