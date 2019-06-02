Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by porst AKP STAFF 20 days ago

TEEN TOP reveal the track list for upcoming album 'DEAR N9NE'

TEEN TOP have released the official track list for their upcoming album, 'DEAR N9NE'!

The album will feature their title song, "Run Away", along with five other songs of which some were composed and written by members C.A.P and Changjo in collaboration with other composers and lyricists. 

TEEN TOP have so far released a number of teaser images, along with two video teasers for their upcoming "Run Away" music video. You can watch the first and second MV teasers here and here.

Check out the track list for 'DEAR N9NE' below, and mark your calendars for TEEN TOP's comeback on June 4th!



  1. TEEN TOP
LeahLindsey54 pts 19 days ago 0
oh wow cool, i didnt know sam carter had a hand in composing the title song , cool, i always enjoy his radio show on super kpop on Arirang radio

yoseobsgirl102 pts 19 days ago 0
i really hope this album does well for teen top .. *fighting angels*

