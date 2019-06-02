Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by porst AKP STAFF 20 days ago

Cannes Palme d'Or winner 'Parasite' tops korean box office sales on its opening weekend

AKP STAFF

Winner of the esteemed Palme d'Or award, 'Parasite' has topped Korean box office sales on its opening weekend, drawing 2.78 million viewers between its release on May 30th and and June 2nd according to the Korean Film Council.

'Parasite' shot up to the top of the list immediately upon its release, attracting an additional million viewers each day after its release, and its box office sales show no signs of stopping, with the rate of sales for its second week reaching over 50% each day.

The public has already began to call this intense surge in popularity, "'Parasite' Syndrome", as theaters continue to flood with audiences coming to see this film.

'Parasite' has already made history as the first-ever Korean film to receive the Palme d'Or award during the 72nd Cannes Film Festival this year. The film was described by the director, Bong Joon Ho as an "experiment" for himself and was grateful that it was so well-received. On top of its release in Korea, 'Parasite' is also expected to have a US release just in time for awards season, beginning with its opening in Los Angeles and New York City on October 11th, and eventually expanding to other areas of the US. 

The film will also be released in France, Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore, Russia, Poland, and Spain throughout the rest of the year.

'Parasite' follows the lives of two families, the wealthy Parks and the unemployed Kims, who become entangled in each other lives through an unexpected incident.

You can check out the trailer for 'Parasite' below.



He is a director who's movies I never miss, every single one has shown that he is just getting better and better at his craft so I eagerly await the chance to see this film.

I've seen Okja and Snowpiercer. Both were awesome.

I will anticipate this film's release in my region.

